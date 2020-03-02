Video appears to show MTA bus driver spit on passenger in Brooklyn

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The MTA is investigating after video appears to show one of its bus driver spitting on a woman.
The incident took place Saturday evening near Ashland Place and Fulton Street.
The driver and the woman had apparently gotten into an argument about the woman's stroller.
After she got off the bus, witnesses say he ran after her, spit on her and then ran back to his B25 bus.
The MTA released the following statement:
"The bus operator depicted in this disturbing video is being held out of service while we conduct an investigation and we encourage anyone with information to contact us."
