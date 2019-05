TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Crews responded to a billboard on fire in the middle of Times Square.The FDNY said they got the call just after 3 p.m. Saturday for an all-hands fire on a billboard at 43rd Street and 7th Ave. The fire was put out in under an hour.No injuries have been reported.Streets were closed as a precaution when the fire broke out, but traffic is now back to normal.----------