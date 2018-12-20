Car flips and crashes into Subway restaurant in Pennsylvania

A car slammed into a Subway restaurant in Pennsylvania Thursday.

NEW KENSINGTON, Pennsylvania (WABC) --
A car flipped, slid and smashed into a Subway restaurant in Pennsylvania, and it was all caught on camera.

The wild crash happened early Thursday morning in New Kensington, about 60 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

The car slid across the parking lot on its roof with sparks flying before slamming into the restaurant.

The driver ran off.

Fortunately, the restaurant was closed at the time and no one was hurt.

