Video: Fruit stand worker attacked, robbed in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are on the search for a masked man who attacked a fruit stand worker in the Bronx.The attack happened on Monday, November 11th at around 1 a.m. in front of the Castle Hill subway station and was all caught on camera.Investigators say the masked man walked up to the 54-year-old worker and began punching and kicking him.The suspect then grabbed $200 and ran off.The victim suffered pain and bruising and walked into NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi for treatment.He is expected to recover.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------