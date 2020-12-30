Video: Group on bikes surrounds BMW before attacking car in Manhattan

The incident was reported Tuesday just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of East 21st Street and Fifth Avenue.
The 36-year-old driver stopped at the intersection to yield to the large group of bicyclists.
The group then jumped on the hood and windshield of his car while punching the side mirrors.
Authorities say the group also threw bicycles onto the vehicle which damaged the windshield, hood and side-view mirrors.
No injuries were reported, but the vehicle sustained damage.
Police suspect the same group is responsible in an earlier incident where the group threw their bike at a yellow taxi, in front of 261 Fifth Avenue.
In that case, the 52-year-old driver got out of his taxi and one of the suspects swung a bicycle at him, hitting him in the back.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
