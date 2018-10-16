Video shows a man jumping the barrier for the tiger pen at the Oakland Zoo on Sunday afternoon.The man quickly turned around when the tiger started to approach.A witness said a zoo worker scolded the man and told him not to do it again."He jumped that fence, like the little railing, and the tiger just launched at him, and he jumped back up," witness Sam Fayad said. "I heard from somebody, he said he dropped his glasses or something. But when he came back up, I didn't see nothing in his hand."Fayad said the tiger became agitated and started pacing back and forth.The zoo released a statement, saying, "The Oakland zoo meets and exceeds safety requirements set by state, federal, and AZA accreditation standards. We hope that all of our visitors act responsibly, and don't attempt to put themselves in potentially unsafe situations."----------