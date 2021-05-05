Video: Man thrown to ground in lobby during violent robbery in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Police are searching for an assailant who assaulted a robbed a man in the victim's own apartment building in Brooklyn, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, when the suspect followed the 69-year-old victim into his residence on Eastern Parkway.

The video shows him putting the victim in a headlock, throwing him to the ground and stealing his wallet before fleeing the scene.

The man's head struck the tile floor of the lobby, but the severity of his injuries is unclear.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

