WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --Police have released new video of an incident at a West Village diner that resulted in robbery charges against Brooklyn-born rapper Casanova.
Police said 31-year-old Casanova, whose real name is Caswell Senior, was inside the Good Stuff Diner on West 14th Street August 5 with his entourage when they allegedly got into a dispute with a 23-year-old woman.
The victim said Casanova and his group spotted her and thought she was taping them. Police said Casanova forcibly took the woman's cell phone to delete the video.
Police said a male member of the rapper's entourage put the victim in a headlock, choked her until she lost consciousness and threw her to the floor.
The NYPD said the additional video released Thursday shows a man holding the victim in a chokehold.
He is described as a black male with a bald head and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, white sneakers, and denim shorts.
Casanova's attorney Scott Leemon said the rapper denies punching the victim.
"Casanova adamantly denies the allegation that he assaulted anyone," Leeman said. "Any contention he did so is totally false. We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into these false allegations."
