Video shows good Samaritans pulling man from burning car in New Jersey

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- New video shows two good Samaritans putting themselves in harm's way to rescue a man from a burning car in New Jersey.It happened Sunday in Burlington Township not far from Philadelphia.When officers arrived on the scene of the crash, Larry Scott and Domenique Golden were already there pulling the unconscious driver from the smoking car.Moments later, the fire broke out.The police department is thanking the good Samaritans for their quick action.----------