Video shows sexual assault suspect in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

Derick Waller has details about the terrifying attack in Prospect Heights.

By
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Investigators are searching for the suspect behind a terrifying sexual assault in Brooklyn.

It happened late Sunday night near the corner of St. John's Place and Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, told police a man approached, asked her for a lighter and followed her inside her building.

She said the man then pushed her to the floor, sexually assaulted her in the hallway and fled.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing black Adidas track pants walking outside the victim's building.

He is described as 5' 7" tall and 175-200 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

