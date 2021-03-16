Video shows shots fired into Jackson Heights apartment building

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- There's new video of a gunman firing shots into an apartment in Queens.

It happened early Sunday morning in the courtyard of a building on 91st Street and 35th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Police say the suspect fired two rounds.

One hit the exterior of the building, but the other went through the window of a third-floor apartment and became lodged in the ceiling.

A 20-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, and a 25-year-old woman were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

