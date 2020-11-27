Bronx shooting: Video shows suspect after victim critically wounded in Longwood

Surveillance video has been released from the incident, which happened Tuesday evening on East 163rd Street in Longwood.
Police say gunfire erupted after a verbal dispute.
A 31-year-old male victim was shot in the leg and is now hospitalized in critical condition.
The suspect shown in the surveillance video is described as a dark-skinned male approximately 29 years old, 5'10" tall, 160lbs.
He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red sweatpants, black jacket, dark colored sneakers and a dark blue baseball cap.
Police are asking for the public's help locating him.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
