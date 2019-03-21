Video: Suspects stab and beat mugging victims in Sunnyside, Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5208241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for three suspects who brutally attacked and robbed a man in Queens

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police released new video of a group of robbers wanted for a violent crime spree in Queens.Four people have been attacked in the last three weeks and police are trying to find these suspects before they strike again.The latest attack reported to police happened on Review Avenue.The men slashed and stabbed a 45-year-old man as he was walking to work. They took his phone, wallet, and backpack.The new video from Sunnyside shows the three men attacking another victim, who caught them spray painting cars.When he confronted the men they punched him in the face.That is after police released earlier video of the same group, again in Sunnyside, attacking a man who was walking home from work. He was knocked to the ground and kicked.Raw video of assault:In another case, the men sprayed silly string on a victim and then beat him with a belt.The crimes have escalated. Their last victim was stabbed and taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition."I feel like those things have been happening a little more and more, but I can't say why," a resident said. "We live a couple blocks over and I've never experienced anything like this. Oh my God this is awful, whoever did this needs to be caught."Police are hoping someone can identify the men in the video and photos and turn them.The suspects are all described as black males in their 20s. One of the men had long braids and was wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------