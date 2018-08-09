Terrifying video has surfaced of a 16-year-old girl being pushed off a bridge more than 30 feet high in Washington, just northeast of Portland.The teen was on the bridge when she changed her mind about taking a plunge into the water below. Someone standing behind her had another idea and shoved her in.The girl screamed as she plummeted toward the river. That teen's mother says her daughter suffered five broken ribs, a punctured lung and could have been killed.Now the teen's mother is asking whoever pushed her daughter to come forward.The teen is recovering, but police want to speak with the person who pushed her.----------