CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teen pushed off 30-foot bridge in Washington

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen injured after being pushed off bridge

Terrifying video has surfaced of a 16-year-old girl being pushed off a bridge more than 30 feet high in Washington, just northeast of Portland.
The teen was on the bridge when she changed her mind about taking a plunge into the water below. Someone standing behind her had another idea and shoved her in.

The girl screamed as she plummeted toward the river. That teen's mother says her daughter suffered five broken ribs, a punctured lung and could have been killed.

Now the teen's mother is asking whoever pushed her daughter to come forward.

The teen is recovering, but police want to speak with the person who pushed her.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teenteenagerscaught on camerau.s. & worldWashington
Top Stories
Young brother and sister missing in Brooklyn
Going, going, gone! 75 goats, sheep escape NJ auction
Robbery suspect wanted in string of violent attacks on women
Puerto Rico cites Maria death toll of 1,427 in damage report
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
Woman tells cop she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
Show More
NJ principal arrested on child pornography charges
Mother upset that Taser used on 11-year-old daughter
Dad of baby found dead in river detained in Thailand
Gov. Murphy addresses NJ Transit chronic cancellations
Man allegedly trained kids for school shooting at compound
More News