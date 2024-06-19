Extra Time: Good Samaritans pounce on rape suspect; scorching heat on the way

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on the good Samaritans who pounced on a child rape suspect, President Biden's new plan to provide a pathway to U.S. citizenship for some immigrants', and an increase in emergency response times in New York City's congestion pricing zone.

Intense heat, stifling humidity and an Air Quality Alert are going to stick around for a while.

On Tuesday, New Jersey saw the start of what will likely become a heat wave as temperatures broke 90 degrees.

While New York City has not yet hit 90, temperatures will still feel like the 90s with the humidity for the next couple of days.

The heat wave in the city probably holds off until Thursday, as we'll be slammed into summer with mid-90s feeling more like 100+.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has more on the AccuWeather Alert.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Good Samaritans pounce on NYC child rape suspect

A 25-year-old Ecuadorian has been arrested in connection with the "horrific" rape of a 13-year-old girl after people in the Queens community recognized him from images circulated by police, held him possibly with a belt and roughed him up after he fought with his captors, according to the NYPD.

Community members spotted Inga-Landi after they recognized him from video released by police.

They say they noticed he started coming to a deli in Corona about two weeks ago and decided to wait for him late Monday night. About a half dozen good Samaritans pounced on him around 1 a.m. and detained him for police.

President Biden announces new pathway for Citizenship for some immigrants.

The new policy would allow certain spouses of U.S. citizens without legal status to apply for permanent residency and eventually citizenship.

It is one of President Biden's most sweeping immigration policies.

The first action aims to streamline the process through which undocumented spouses and undocumented children of U.S. citizens apply for lawful permanent residence, ABC News reported.

The policy will allow non-citizen spouses married to U.S. citizens to apply to live and work in the United States legally without having to leave the country. Non-citizen children of applicants would also be eligible for protection.

Under current laws, some undocumented migrants must first leave the U.S. and apply for legal residency from their home countries when they marry a citizen. In some cases, those migrants are barred from returning to the U.S. for up to 10 years.

Justin Timberlake arrested for allegedly driving drunk in the Hamptons

Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons on Long Island overnight after allegedly driving drunk.

Police charged the 43-year-old with driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor. He was cited for running a stop sign and swerving into a lane of oncoming traffic just after 12:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows captured Timberlake driving his car in Sag Harbor before the arrest.

Emergency response times increase in NYC

One of the benefits of congestion pricing was supposed to be improved emergency response times.

But it turns out the problem is actually worse outside the proposed tolling area.

7 On Your Side Investigates started looking into response times when city leaders said congestion pricing would help improve response times south of 60th Street. The plan was paused, but the data shows trends in response times.

Janno Lieber, the CEO and Chair of MTA has said over and over again one of the main reasons why the city wanted to charge drivers congestion pricing tolls was to reduce emergency response times.

7 On Your Side found response times have increased by more than a minute in the congestion pricing zone south of 60th Street from 2013 to 2023 from 4 minutes and 26 seconds to 5 minutes and 34 seconds.

$1 billion investment into NYC public pools over next 5 years

Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation on Tuesday announced the "Let's Swim NYC" initiative, a $1 billion capital investment into building, improving and protecting the city's public pools over the course of five years.

This funding will mark the city's highest period of investment in swimming infrastructure since the 1970s.

The investment will also bring needed funding to 39 pools, including building two brand new indoor pools and fully renovating three additional pools.

