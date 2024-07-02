Extra Time: SCOTUS immunity decision impact for future presidents, NYC's electronic scooter program

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we detail the seismic decision from the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump may claim immunity from some criminal prosecutions and what the ruling means for future presidents. Plus New York City's electronic scooter-sharing program is expanding, but not everyone is on board.

As for weather, look for another beautiful day on Tuesday with a lot of sunshine and low humidity. More humid conditions return midweek and a chance of thunderstorms.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

SCOTUS immunity ruling

A divided Supreme Court handed former President Trump a major legal victory. The historic decision dramatically outlines the boundaries of presidential power, making clear for the first time that former presidents are entitled to absolute immunity for "core" official acts but have no immunity for "unofficial" acts.

Electric Scooter Expansion

New York City is expanding its e-scooter sharing program to parts of Queens.

The expansion serves about 20 square miles, from Flushing and Auburndale to Rochdale Village and Springfield Garden.

Senior Manager of Government Relations for 'Lime,' Nicole Yearwood talks addresses concerns about the expansion.

New Swimming Challenge

A group of swimmers is braving the open waters off of New York City. Executive Director of the Coney Island Brighton Beach Open Water Swimmers joins Extra Time to discuss the opportunity for people to swim in open waters beyond Brooklyn.

