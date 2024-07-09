Extra Time: Dangerous heat continues, a big step forward for the Gateway tunnel project

In New York City, officials extended the city's heat emergency through Wednesday and cooling centers will remain open.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail a defiant President Biden who called on fellow democrats to fall in behind him, extreme heat hitting the New York area this week and the big step forward for the new Gateway Tunnel beneath the Hudson River.

As for weather, look for another steamy day on Tuesday and an AccuWeather Alert day due to the stifling conditions. In New York City, officials extended the city's heat emergency through Wednesday and cooling centers will remain open. There's also an air quality advisory for several groups including older adults and young children.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Tropical storm Beryl

Storm surge, heavy rain and powerful winds slammed parts of Texas as Tropical Storm Beryl made landfall south of Houston. At least two people have died. Nearly 3 million homes and businesses lost power.

Third Avenue Bridge stuck due to heat

The Third Avenue Bridge, which connects Manhattan and the Bronx, was stuck in the "open" position because of overheating machinery.

FDNY marine units sprayed the bridge with water to cool down the equipment.

The bridge got stuck halfway open on the Bronx side around 2:45 p.m Monday afternoon.

Swimming dangers without lifeguards

An important reminder when it gets this hot -- lifeguards at New York City beaches are only on duty until six o'clock each night.

And heading into the water after that could have deadly consequences.

Just one week into July the number of drownings at city beaches so far this year has already equaled last year's total.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.