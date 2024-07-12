Extra Time: President Biden press conference, crackdown on e-bike batteries

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In the edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail President Briden's press conference, a mother charged for abandoning her newborn and the crackdown on e-bike batteries.

As for the weather, expect occasional showers on Friday, as temperatures moderate but the humidity remains uncomfortably high.

Here are other headlines from Thursday's episode:

Shark sightings prompt beach closures

Portions of Rockaway Beach were temporarily closed to swimmers after NYPD drones spotted sharks in the water.

There were at least two shark sightings reported on Thursday afternoon.

New laws in New York aim to encourage e-bike battery safety

New laws were signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday aimed to help encourage the safe use of e-bikes and products containing lithium-ion batteries.

