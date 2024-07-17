Extra Time: Call for Sen. Menendez's resignation grows, voice box transplant for cancer patient

Call for Sen. Menendez's resignation grows, voice box transplant allows cancer patient to speak & an AccuWeather Alert

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the call for Sen. Bob Menendez's resignation after he is found guilty on all count in a federal corruption trial, plus a rare voice box that is giving a cancer patient the ability to speak again.

As for weather, an AccuWeather Alert continues into Wednesday.

Other headlines from Tuesday's episode:

New York City activates Heat Emergency Plan amid heat wave

Temperatures on Tuesday are in the mid-90s but they will feel like temperatures in the triple digits.

Officials are urging New Yorkers to take steps to protect themselves and help others who may be at increased risk from the heat.

Cooling centers will open across the city. To find locations, call 311 or visit the city's Cool Options Map.

Meteor may be responsible for loud boom heard in NYC

Could a meteor be the cause of a loud boom that was heard in parts of New York City and northern New Jersey?

New York City officials began checking out reports in Staten Island, Brooklyn and Queens of a loud noise heard Tuesday morning. There were also similar reports in New Jersey.

New York City Emergency Management Department received an update from NASA, who estimated that a meteor entered the atmosphere and disintegrated above the New York City metropolitan area earlier on Tuesday.

Preliminary analysis indicates the meteor passed over the Statue of Liberty before fragmenting high above midtown Manhattan. No meteorites were produced by the event.