Extra Time: Israel targets Hezbollah commander, Americans pill intake, Venezuela's election impact

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the crisis in the Middle East after Israel's attack on Beruit targeting a senior Hezbollah official , the debate among pill intake by Americans has led to staggering numbers and raised concerns, and how Venezuela's election results could have an important impact in New York City.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the crisis in the Middle East after Israel's attack on Beruit targeting a senior Hezbollah official , the debate among pill intake by Americans has led to staggering numbers and raised concerns, and how Venezuela's election results could have an important impact in New York City.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the crisis in the Middle East after Israel's attack on Beruit targeting a senior Hezbollah official , the debate among pill intake by Americans has led to staggering numbers and raised concerns, and how Venezuela's election results could have an important impact in New York City.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the crisis in the Middle East after Israel's attack on Beruit targeting a senior Hezbollah official , the debate among pill intake by Americans has led to staggering numbers and raised concerns, and how Venezuela's election results could have an important impact in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the crisis in the Middle East after Israel's attack on Beruit targeting a senior Hezbollah official , the debate among pill intake by Americans has led to staggering numbers and raised concerns, and how Venezuela's election results could have an important impact in New York City.

As for weather, the uncomfortable humidity continues to stick around with some storms possibly arriving for Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week could see more spotty storms ahead.

Other headlines from Tuesday's show:



Brad Lander announces mayoral run for New York City



New York City Comptroller Brad Lander has added his name to the race for mayor against Eric Adams for 2025.

Lander joins an increasing field of challengers for next June's primary, which includes former city comptroller Scott Stringer, who held that job before Lander, and State Senator Zellnor Myrie from Brooklyn.

The announcement also kicks off a competition for Lander's now-open comptroller seat. Some of Lander's constituents and fellow Democrats raised questions about the time timing of his announcement with the presidential election just a few months away.

Anthony Carlo has more on Lander's decision.

Americans pill intake raising concerns



Americans take a handful of pills for all kinds of necessity, but intake has raised some eyebrows for some.

Overall, 13% of people in the U.S. take five or more prescription drugs a day. For those aged 65 and older, the number is 42%.

Lown Institute, a nonprofit, says the overload on medication will result in 4.6 million hospital visits before 2030.

President of the Lown Institute, Dr. Vikas Saini, joins the show to discuss the concerning trend.

Venezuela's election having impact on NYC residents



The election of Nicolas Maduro to a six-year term as Venezuelan's president has led to political unrest and chaos in the country. But the impact might be felt right here in the city.

Opponents of Maduro claim his ruling party manipulate the result, which played a role in a population exodus from the country, with many of those migrants coming to New York City.

Immigration attorney Renata Castro talks more about the situation.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.