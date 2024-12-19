Top 10 moments in Bachelor Nation for 2024

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The "Playing the Field" team rewinds to take a look back at some of the biggest moments on "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette," "The Golden Bachelor," and "The Golden Bachelorette." Ryan, Jen, and Gina talk about why these moments stood out, what was the best, and what was the worst. Do you agree?

Also, we give the episode where we were all finally in the same studio and not on Zoom an honorable mention! It was fun to bring the team together and get to interview Jenn Tran!

There's no denying that having the first "Golden" seasons was huge, our "Bachelorette" suffered a major breakup, and Joey had a huge year!

We invite you to share your thoughts with us on social media or in the comments! We plan to do a special "Ask the Hosts" podcast episode once the New Year starts. In the meantime, we thank you all for listening and watching and hope you have a great holiday season!

