24/7 Live
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Met Gala 2025: Stars hit the blue carpet
Tuesday, May 6, 2025 2:56PM
Joelle Garguilo spoke with attendees as they made their way into the gala in New York City.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Air traffic control screens went dark at Newark airport: sources
2 hours ago
Police officer slashed multiple times after confronting 2 men
2 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial | Live updates
26 minutes ago
Papal conclave to elect next pope set to begin | Live updates
1 hour ago
FBI handling 250 probes into violent '764' network
1 hour ago
REAL ID deadline: What to know before Wednesday
35 minutes ago
Customers unable to retrieve clothes after dry cleaner shop shuts down
A$AP Rocky confirms baby No. 3 with Rihanna at the Met Gala