First FDNY chief on scene reflects on September 11 attacks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Joe Pfeifer, the first FDNY fire chief to arrive on the scene, reflects on the September 11 attacks in a sit-down interview with Bill Ritter.

They discuss Pfeifer having to send his brother into the towers, not knowing the towers would collapse, plus their last moments together on that tragic day.

Pfeifer reflects on the loss many face and how he copes with the loss of his brother and so many firefighters and first responders who died in the attacks.

Pfeifer also explains why acknowledging the anniversary of 9/11 is so important each year.

