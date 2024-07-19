New '1824' beer celebrates Fulshear's bicentennial year

Once a small town, Fulshear is now the second fastest growing city in the nation! See how the new '1824' beer from Project Halo Brewing celebrates the city's bicentennial year.

FULSHEAR, Texas -- The city of Fulshear is celebrating its 200th birthday this weekend.

Once a small town, Fulshear's population surged by 25 percent last year to nearly 43,000 people, according to Census Bureau data. It has been ranked as the second fastest-growing city in the nation.

"It is very exciting for the city of Fulshear to celebrate 200 years," said Zach Goodlander, Acting City Manager of the City of Fulshear. "It's pretty rare that a city gets to do this, particularly in Texas."

In honor of Fulshear's bicentennial, the city is collaborating with Project Halo Brewing, a veteran-owned brewery, for the launch of a bicentennial beer known as '1824'. The new American ale is named after the year the city was founded.

"The city of Fulshear has celebrated the bicentennial throughout the year, and we're also going to be partnering with local businesses," said Goodlander.

"I was very excited when they reached out," said Melissa Mendez, head brewer at Project Halo Brewing. "I am very excited for everyone to taste this beer. I think even if you're not really into beer, you will like this beer. It's very easy to drink. Its very refreshing."

Project Halo Brewing will release '1824' at a launch party this Saturday, July 20 at 2pm. The first 100 customers to try '1824' get a free, complimentary beer mug.

For more information, visit Project Halo Brewing online.