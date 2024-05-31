Go on a 'Wild Encounter' at the Bronx Zoo

The Bronx -- While any trip to the zoo is bound to be enriching and educational, the Bronx Zoo is taking the experience to the next level with its "Wild Encounters" program.

Supervisor Kira Babuska helps bring visitors and animals face-to-face. She calls "Wild Encounters "a special experience that you can add to your day at the zoo.

You can walk into a room and be able to hear an animal purr or you can look at one right in the eye.

"They will come into this room sometimes and smell your shoes to see if you have any pets at home."

The close connections bring out the animals true personality.

Zoo director Jim Breheny hopes the encounters remind guests not to take wildlife for granted.

He says: "We want the takeaway to be that these animals are a resource. Theyre a wonder of nature. Just because theyre here now, here at the Bronx Zoo when you come here doesnt mean youre gonna see them tomorrow. We need to conserve these species and protect the wild areas where they live."

Kira and her team of keepers introduces us to a few headliners. Make sure to watch the video.