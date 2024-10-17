CaringKind CEO talks about this year's Alzheimer's walk in Central Park

Mike Marza speaks to CaringKind CEO Eleonora C. Tornatore-Mikesh about the 2024 CaringKind Alzheimer's Walk.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 36th Annual CaringKind New York City Walk for Alzheimer's will take place this weekend in Central Park.

CaringKind CEO and President Eleonora C. Tornatore-Mikesh took some time out to speak with Eyewitness News anchor Mike Marza ahead of the walk, which will be held on Saturday, October 19, in Central Park.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the two-mile walk will start around noon at the Central Park bandshell. Both Marza and Bill Ritter will take part in the walk.

On their website, CaringKind is described as New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving.

With over 40 years of experience, they work directly with community partners to develop the information, tools and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia.

CaringKind also offers a Helpline (646) 744-2900 staffed with Dementia Specialists; individual and family consultations; a vast network of support groups; education programs; early stage services and a wanderer's safety program.

