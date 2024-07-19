Extra Time: Exclusive sit down with FDNY commissioner, self-driving vehicles at JFK Airport

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, Bill Ritter sits down with FDNY commissioner Laura Kavanagh as they discuss why she is leaving, plus JFK Airport is testing out self-driving shuttles.

As for weather, Friday will be a real relief from the extreme heat.

It will be sunny and pleasantly dry, with highs in the mid 80s.

Other headlines from Thursday's show:

Former President Trump to speak at RNC

Former President Trump will deliver his first speech since the assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Former President Trump told Fox News he will not mention "Biden" by name in his speech tonight.

A source close to the former president tells ABC News the speech as prepared for delivery does not mention "Biden."

JFK Self-driving vehicles

The public can now ride in self-driving test shuttles circulating in airport parking lots for easier, quicker access between their cars and the AirTrain at JFK Airport.

The autonomous vehicle pilot currently underway at JFK is the agency's fourth such test of self-driving, or autonomous, technology at its major airports, and the first to include unionized contract staff who currently drive airport shuttles as the self-driving shuttles' safety monitors.

