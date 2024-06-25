Extra Time: Local Dreamers special school trip, TSA's new high-tech equipment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on the sentimental school trip local dreamers took abroad, the US Surgeon General declaring gun violence a 'public health crisis' and TSA's new high-tech equipment meant to help speed up the screening process as summer travel picks up.

As for weather, an AccuWeather Alert is in place for Wednesday as late storms are possible. Temperatures are expected to reach 93 degrees.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

US Surgeon General Murthy declares gun violence 'public health crisis' in America

U.S. Surgeon General has declared gun violence a public health crisis, driven by the fast-growing number of injuries and deaths involving firearms in the country.

In his announcement, Murthy also called for an evidence-based approach to public health change and a ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines for civilian use.

TSA Unveils new high-tech equipment ahead of summer travel

The Transportation Security Administration introduced some of its new high-tech equipment to speed up the screening process ahead of the busy summer travel season.

There are 11 new CT scanners at Newark Liberty International Airport in Terminal B, and 3D-imaging of bags will keep the security lines moving for travelers.

More than 30 dreamers from CUNY take special school trip abroad

30 DACA recipients from CUNY colleges in the area traveled to Mexico earlier this year on a sentimental school trip. Nearly all the dreamers were born in Mexico and had not seen their family members since leaving the country as young children. The visit was an all-expense paid study abroad program facilitated by CUNY Citizenship Now!

