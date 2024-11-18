Frida Kahlo exhibition features the great Mexican artist's passion for food and her culture

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Los Sabores de Mi Mexico, an immersive traveling exhibition and book, explores the iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo through the lens of her deep connection to food, culture, and identity. Curated to showcase Kahlo's love for Mexican cuisine, the exhibit features a reproduction of her childhood kitchen.

"Frida Kahlo, during the last few decades, her art, has been rediscovered," said Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles. "Now, she is widely known all over the world, and recognized as someone who established trends."

Visitors of the exhibition are invited to experience Kahlo's world through a visual feast of her art, photographs, and items that reflect her passion for Mexico's vibrant culinary traditions. Accompanying the exhibition is a beautifully illustrated book that expands on these themes, offering a deeper look at the ways food and flavor influenced Kahlo's creative expression. The book features family recipes of traditional Mexican dishes and flavors, and offers readers a taste of her beloved homeland.

"This pop-up exhibit is effectively about the human side of Frida," said Kahlo's great niece Mara Romeo Kahlo. "We want people to really get to know not just Frida the artist, but also Frida the aunt."

Los Sabores de Mi Mexico is a celebration of Frida Kahlo's enduring legacy, offering both art lovers and food enthusiasts a unique way to connect with her artistry and the cultural richness that defined her life.

For more details, go to: https://saboresdemimexico.com/