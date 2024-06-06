Extra Time: Disturbing details in Gilgo Beach murders case; brain implant offers major breakthrough

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the disturbing developments in the Gilgo Beach murders investigation, a brain implant providing a major scientific breakthrough and a commemoration for the heroes of D-Day.

We begin with those new developments in the Gilgo Beach Murders case.

DNA evidence, "torture pornography," and a "blueprint" for murder were among the twisted new details prosecutors revealed Thursday, when Rex Heuermann appeared in court.

He was charged with the murders of Sandra Costilla and Jessica Taylor. Costilla's remains were found in 1993 more than 60 miles away from Gilgo Beach in North Sea, on Long Island's south fork.

Heuermann is now charged with five of the Gilgo Beach murders, and the murder of Costilla.

Joining us with more is Nathan Lents, Professor of Biology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

Bilingual brain implant

A major breakthrough for a stroke survivor. Scientists at the University of California San Francisco developed a bilingual brain implant to help a man who became paralyzed nearly two decades ago.

The implant uses artificial intelligence. It helps the patient switch between communicating from English, to Spanish.

Researchers hope this technology will offer new hope to bilingual people with paralysis.

Joining us with more is Alex Silva, the lead author of the study at the University of California San Francisco.

Commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day

World leaders including President Joe Biden gathered in Normandy, France on Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The Allied forces invasion eventually led to the liberation of France and helped defeat the Nazis in World War II.

President Biden met with survivors, and paid respects to those who were killed.

Also there on Thursday to remember the heroes of D-Day, was Congressman Tom Suozzi.

Bill Ritter caught up with Suozzi as he was leaving France.

Bill Ritter speaks with Congressman Tom Suozzi about the significance of D-Day.

Also joining us with more on the significance of D-Day is Professor Carolyn Eisenberg from Hofstra University.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

