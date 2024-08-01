Extra Time: Brooklyn company's breakthrough technology, supersonic passenger planes take off

Today on Extra Time on Eyewitness News, tensions rise in the Mideast after the assassination of Hamas' top political leader as the region steps up to the brink of a war, plus breakthrough technology giving paralyzed patients the gift of movement, and new hopes for supersonic passenger planes.

Today on Extra Time on Eyewitness News, tensions rise in the Mideast after the assassination of Hamas' top political leader as the region steps up to the brink of a war, plus breakthrough technology giving paralyzed patients the gift of movement, and new hopes for supersonic passenger planes.

Today on Extra Time on Eyewitness News, tensions rise in the Mideast after the assassination of Hamas' top political leader as the region steps up to the brink of a war, plus breakthrough technology giving paralyzed patients the gift of movement, and new hopes for supersonic passenger planes.

Today on Extra Time on Eyewitness News, tensions rise in the Mideast after the assassination of Hamas' top political leader as the region steps up to the brink of a war, plus breakthrough technology giving paralyzed patients the gift of movement, and new hopes for supersonic passenger planes.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Today on Extra Time on Eyewitness News, tensions rise in the Mideast after the assassination of Hamas' top political leader as the region steps up to the brink of a war, plus breakthrough technology giving paralyzed patients the gift of movement, and new hopes for supersonic passenger planes.

As for weather, Thursday will be hotter, with temperatures in the low to mid 90s, but it will be a tad drier.

Heat advisories will remain in effect with heat indices between 95 and 100.

Other headlines from Wednesday's episode:

NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES



A chip implanted in a patient's brain has allowed him to control an Apple' Vision Pro with only his mind.

The tech firm Synchron says the 64-year-old ALS patient in the U.S. was able to use the device with his thoughts rather than hand or voice commands.

He played solitaire, watched Apple T-V, and sent text messages.

Synchron's chip was implanted in a blood vessel on the brain's surface.

It works by detecting and wirelessly transmitting motor intent out of the brain.

SUPERSONIC AIRLINER



Could supersonic passenger travel once again become an everyday reality?

Anew prototype passenger jet might one day succeed the retired supersonic airliner "Concorde".

Concorde made its final flight in November 2003.

At the time, it was a revolution for aviation.

The passenger jet crossed the Atlantic at twice the speed of sound, cutting travel times in half.

But low demand, expensive tickets and a crash in 2,000 led to the retirement of the iconic aircraft.

Now, over two decades since Concorde's last flight, American firm Boom Supersonic says it's time to revive the spirit of supersonic air travel.

"Overture" is Boom Supersonic's proposed supersonic airliner.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

