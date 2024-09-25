Mexican immigrant goes from dishwasher to owner of popular BBQ diner with a unique California flair

MONROVIA, Calif. -- Jake's Roadhouse BBQ isn't just a restaurant; it's a family-run destination that prides itself on serving up hearty, flavorful dishes with a personal touch. Owner and cook Tony Bañuelos, an immigrant from Mexico, fell in love with barbeque working in kitchens in Kansas. He brought those traditional flavors with him to California and made them his own.

"I came from Zacatecas in 1977," said Bañuelos. "I used to work in two restaurants dishwashing, bus boy, and then I became a cook. That's how I started learning how to BBQ."

He opened Jake's Roadhouse in 2000 in Monrovia, a suburb of Los Angeles. It soon became a destination for BBQ lovers, as well as a community hub.

"I finally got the chance to make it my way," said Bañuelos. "So, for example, I have a spicy barbeque that I make with homegrown peppers, molasses, brown sugar and ketchup. That's my Tony BBQ sauce."

The interior of Jake's Roadhouse BBQ reflects its Route 66 inspiration, featuring rustic decor and a cozy, laid-back vibe reminiscent of classic roadside diners. The walls are adorned with street signs, license plates, photographs and memorabilia that tell the story of the restaurant and its commitment to barbecue culture.

