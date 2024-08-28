Draco the Dragon named most spirited mascot

Roaring with pride! No one knows school spirit like the mascot at The John Cooper School. Meet the passionate student who brings Draco to life.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- At The John Cooper School, Lucas Frome, has become the symbol of school spirit as Draco the Dragon - the school's mascot.

"I was inspired to become Draco because I thought this would be a really good activity to get some energy out of me, but I ended up loving it because you get to make people really love where they go to school," Frome said.

Whether it's welcoming students on their first day of school or hyping the crowd at football games, Lucas' dynamic brings Draco to life.

For the second year in a row, the junior was named most spirited at National Cheerleaders Association Camp.

"The whole point of being a mascot is to pump the crowd up and get people excited," Frome said. "You can't be afraid of embarrassing yourself, because I'm not Lucas anymore when I get into that suit, I'm Draco."

