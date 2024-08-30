Chicago-area nonprofit pairs rescue dogs with military veterans

CHICAGO -- K9s for Veterans is a non-profit organization that pairs rescue dogs with military veterans battling post-traumatic stress disorder, and helps them transition back to civilian life. The bond between vet and dog has significant benefits for both, epitomizing the question "Who rescued who?"

"We lose 22 veterans a day to suicide. If we lost one, it would be too many. Through our program, we have not lost one veteran to PTSD suicide," CEO and co-founder Michael Tellerino said.

The organization provides free training along with free food and basic medical care for the life of the service dog, never costing the veteran a penny out-of-pocket.

Army veteran Richard Ledonne weighed in on how the organization and his service dog, Gideon, have benefited him.

"I would isolate myself. I wasn't leaving the house for days, weeks at a time. He has made going outside easier. Knowing that I have someone like him that depends on me in order to survive, it just gives me my sense of purpose and reason to get out of the house every day," Ledonne said.

Not only does "K9s" help vets with PTSD, but it also opens communication and creates a community among other veterans facing similar struggles.

"One of the things that's kind of a hidden gem with the program, it's almost like a therapy session because you start working with other veterans that have the same issues that you have, or similar issues. You get to kind of bounce back info between each other, and it really helps us get out of the shell. Because, when you're going through the training, sometimes you have to have fun. You have to let loose, and that's part of the program," Navy veteran Luis Diaz said. "To be able to finally give in and admit that you do have an issue and someone like this comes into your life, I would recommend it 100% to anybody, and let them know that it's never too late."

K9s for Veterans recently opened a store at The Promenade in Bolingbrook to help fund the organization. Most products are made by veterans, and include everything from soaps to T-shirts to popcorn and coffee.

All proceeds made from the store go right back into the program to help provide another service dog for another veteran.

"When you're with one of our service dogs, you never walk alone. You always have K9 with you," Tellerino said.

For more on K9s for Veterans, visit www.k9sforveteransnfp.org.

For more on the K9 for Vets store at Promenade Bolingbook, visit www.shoppingpromenade.com.