Jarana: Bringing Peru's Culinary Soul to American Dream Mall

New Jersey -- In a culinary landscape dominated by tacos and burritos, Chef Jesus Delgado is carving out a vibrant niche for Peruvian cuisine with his latest venture, Jarana. Nestled in the heart of the American Dream Mall, this new restaurant is set to redefine how Americans experience Latin American flavors.

Chef Delgado, renowned for his fine dining cebicheria La Mar, is no stranger to elevating Peruvian cuisine. With Jarana, he's embarking on a new mission: to introduce Americans to the authentic, home-cooked flavors of Peru, and create a vibrant, fun, and full of life atmosphere through Jarana.

"Jarana means 'party,'" Delgado explains, "Let the party begin."

Step into Jarana, and you're immediately transported to a modern Peruvian fiesta. The restaurant's interior is a kaleidoscope of vibrant colors, mirroring the lively spirit of Peruvian culture. It's a stark contrast to the typical mall eatery, a fact that initially gave Delgado pause.

"It was [ my ] first time [ opening ] a restaurant in a mall, so I was a little concerned about how it was going to be," he admits. "Because when you go to a traditional mall, you dont find this kind of food. When I came here, I saw this was a completely different mall, [ it was more like ] an entertainment center. We got to that point [ and became ] a destination restaurant. [ Now ] we start the day with 200 reservations."

Food writer Marisel Salazar, author of the cookbook "Latin-ish," sees Jarana as part of a broader movement elevating Latin cuisine in America. She notes that Latin food has become an integral part of American gastronomy, but it's often unfairly stigmatized as "cheap."

" [ Latin food ] is meant to be respected. And also the people that cook should be respected as well, because why is it that so many people love our cuisine?... If you love our food so much, you should also love the people behind it as well," she says.