Exclusive: Eyewitness News rides with NYPD in preparation of New York City's July 4th festivities

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger got to ride along with the NYPD in preparation of Fourth of July in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY -- Historically, the 4th of July is one of the most violent nights in New York City -- and a true test for the NYPD.

From massive crowds flocking to see the annual fireworks show -- to efforts to keep the peace in all five boroughs -- officers put countless hours preparing for the un-expected leading up to the night.

Last night -- while you may have been sleeping -- Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger had the chance to shadow those efforts with an exclusive ride-along with the NYPD.