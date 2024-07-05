NEW YORK CITY -- Historically, the 4th of July is one of the most violent nights in New York City -- and a true test for the NYPD.
From massive crowds flocking to see the annual fireworks show -- to efforts to keep the peace in all five boroughs -- officers put countless hours preparing for the un-expected leading up to the night.
Last night -- while you may have been sleeping -- Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger had the chance to shadow those efforts with an exclusive ride-along with the NYPD.