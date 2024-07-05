  • Full Story
Exclusive: Eyewitness News rides with NYPD in preparation of New York City's July 4th festivities

Friday, July 5, 2024 11:58PM
Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger got to ride along with the NYPD in preparation of Fourth of July in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY -- Historically, the 4th of July is one of the most violent nights in New York City -- and a true test for the NYPD.

From massive crowds flocking to see the annual fireworks show -- to efforts to keep the peace in all five boroughs -- officers put countless hours preparing for the un-expected leading up to the night.

Last night -- while you may have been sleeping -- Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger had the chance to shadow those efforts with an exclusive ride-along with the NYPD.

