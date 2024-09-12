Extra Time: Reflection on milestone September 11th, Hurricane Francine makes landfall

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time we reflect and remember this milestone September 11th.

Also, Hurricane Francine makes landfall in Louisiana. Plus, after the debate where do the candidates go from here?

As for weather, look for another day filled with sunshine on Thursday.

Highs will hover around 80 inland and in the 70s along the coast.

Other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony in NYC honors victims killed 23 years ago

The September 11 commemoration on Wednesday was for family members of the victims, who are invited as always to participate in the reading of the names.

September 11 Day of Service volunteers help rebuild a home destroyed by Hurricane Ida

The Fuller Center for Housing, a nonprofit organization that helps homeowners recover from devastating flooding, stepped in, helping with labor and materials.

But each September 11th, the organization hosts a build-a-thon, enlisting volunteers for a day of service.

