Side Project Jerky brings chef-inspired flavors to beef jerky

With flavors like Philly cheesesteak, Pho and North African spice, Side Project Jerky is taking the snacking game to a new, more flavorful level.

LITTLESTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Side Project Jerky is the side hustle for mechanical engineer Marcos Espinoza.

Through collaboration and an itch for creative flavors, it's brought something new to the jerky scene.

Espinoza started the business in his kitchen with a dehydrator and some friends.

It quickly became a passion and his kitchen was overrun with dehydrators.

As he developed new recipes, he branched out for help collaborating with some of Philadelphia's finest chefs.

Top Chef finalist Jen Carroll is just one of the creative forces he's partnered with to create flavors meant to bring you somewhere.

Berbere is made with the North African Spice.

Pho is an ode to the famous Vietnamese dish and he has a cheesesteak flavor that pays homage to Philadelphia's favorite sandwich.

Side Project Jerky | Facebook | Instagram