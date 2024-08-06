Extra Time: Concerns on Wall Street as stocks plummet; tracking Tropical Storm Debby

Concerns on Wall Street spike as stocks plummet. Should you be worried? We talk to an expert in this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time - plus, Lee Goldberg tracks Tropical Storm Debby as it tears through the southeast.

The closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange Monday afternoon was the only relief for what was a total market rout.

All three major U.S. indices saw massive losses. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than a 1,000 points - about 2.6%. The broad market S and P closed out the day 160 points down... that's 3%. The tech heavy Nasdaq Composite, already in a correction, shed more than 570 points.

Joining us with more is Dr. Anoop Rai, professor of finance at Hofstra University.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

Tracking Tropical Storm Debby

Tropical Storm Debby as already left a mark, tearing through the southeast with torrential rain and devastating floods across Florida and Georgia.

It made landfall as a Category 1 Monday morning in the big bend of Florida's Gulf Coast, but has since downgraded to a tropical storm, but that doesn't mean it is any less catastrophic.

The powerful storm is already responsible for at least four deaths, including a 14-year-old boy.

ABC's Somara Theodore is tracking it all in Gainesville.

Kamala Harris nearing critical decision

In the race for the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris is headed into the busiest two weeks of her campaign so far, and it includes her most critical decision yet: choosing a running mate.

On the short list: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Harris could announce her decision any time between now and Tuesday night, when she kicks off a nationwide with her VP pick in Philadelphia.

