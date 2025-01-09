Early call on Saturday snow; what's driving LA fires; click-bait storm forecasts | Weather or Not

Lee Goldberg takes a look at the potential for snow this weekend and the devastating wildfires spreading across Southern California.

Is snow on tap for our area this weekend? And what's fueling the fires spreading rapidly across Southern California?

In this episode of Weather or Not, Lee Goldberg is joined by a special guest -- Meteorologist Steven DiMartino of NY NJ PA Weather.

Together, they take a look at the catastrophic wildfires that have broken out across Southern California amid a lethal combination of wind and dry conditions.

They also break down the potential for snow this weekend when a system tries to sneak up from the south overnight Friday into the early part of Saturday. DiMartino gives his take on areas with the most potential for accumulating snow.

Finally, the two meteorologists attempt to navigate and debunk "far-fetched fantasy forecasts" that have taken over social media, and why you shouldn't believe it. These forecasts often include inaccurate modeled snow maps, looking 10 to 15 days out.

Lee says that this "short-term gain" mindset often leads to "long-term pain" for those spreading click-bait storm forecasts.