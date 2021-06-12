Violence continues at Washington Square Park; curfew now at midnight

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Violence continues at Washington Square Park after it closed at midnight, police say.
Just two weeks ago, a 10 p.m. curfew was put into place on weekends, but NYC Parks officials say the park will now be closing at midnight, saying the curfew could change if circumstances warrant.
On Saturday, just after 2 a.m., police report two men were slashed, and another woman was assaulted inside the park.
Officials say a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were dancing inside the park when they were approached by a large group of men who assaulted them with razor blades.
The man was slashed on his left thigh, calf and arm, The woman was punched. Another man was assaulted while attempting to intervene, and was slashed on his left thigh.
The three were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspects fled the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Additionally, just after midnight that night, police say that a 43-year-old man was assaulted and got his phone knocked out of his hand and stolen. No arrests were made.
The park has long been a scene of protests and vigils and is a popular gathering place for young people, including students from nearby New York University.
The curfew was first instituted during Memorial Day weekend after some neighborhood residents complained of late-night noise and drug use.
"Enforced closures are focused on addressing large after hours gatherings, amplified sound, excessive trashing of the park and other conditions on weekends," Parks Department spokesperson Crystal Howard said in an email.
