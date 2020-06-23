Virtual garden party held in honor of Pride month

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A virtual garden party was held in Manhattan on Monday in honor of Pride Month.The LGBTQ community center, simply known as The Center, hosted its annual summer gathering online.The virtual celebration featured performances, stories and special guests while attendees gathered from their homes.This June marks the 50th anniversary of the very first NYC Pride March.Although the march and other Pride events were canceled due to COVID-19, ABC7 is celebrating with a special virtual event.Join us for a special 2-hour "NYC Pride Broadcast Special" on June 28 starting at noon.----------