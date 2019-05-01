Wake held for 18-year-old girl gunned down in Yonkers as manhunt continues

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Family and friends are gathering Wednesday at a wake for an 18-year-old honor student who was gunned down by a stray bullet in Yonkers last week.
The viewing for Marilyn Cotto Montanez is being held until 9 p.m. at the Community Home for Funerals in Yonkers, with the funeral scheduled for Thursday morning at 10 a.m.
Montanez was walking with her sister around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday when gunfire erupted on the corner of Lake Avenue and Morningside Place.
Police say she was not the intended target, and that the dispute was over a stolen gold chain.
"Our family is hurt, and whoever did this, we're going to get justice for it," said Naraly Martinez, a friend of the victim.
Meanwhile, the manhunt continues for the suspect, identified as 15-year-old eighth grader Jamir Thompson. He will be charged as an adult with second-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous, and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
"We are out looking for you as we speak," Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said. "And for the safety of everyone, I urge you to turn yourself in."
Police said anyone harboring Thompson will also be arrested.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 - all calls will remain confidential.
