Partial wall collapse leads to evacuations in 3 buildings in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Residents of three apartment buildings in Brooklyn were displaced when a wall partially collapsed Friday afternoon.

The interior brick wall between two apartments at 331 and 335 Grand Street in Williamsburg gave way, prompting the evacuations of those buildings, as well as 329 Grand Street.

The utilities were also shut off at all three.

No injuries were reported, but it is unclear if or when the tenants will be allowed to return to their homes.

Inspectors from the Department of Buildings were at the scene.

