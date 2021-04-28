Wall of Blue expected at arraignment for man accused of stabbing Suffolk County cop

The court appearance comes just days after Officer Christoper Racioppo was released from the hospital tp a chorus of cheers from his brothers and sisters in blue.
"I'm happy to go home," he said on Monday. "A lot of doctors and nurses to thank."
Authorities say Racioppo was stabbed in the leg by 25-year-old Jonathan Nunez, who had fled a traffic stop and led the officer on a foot chase.
Doctors say Racioppo severed a major artery and lost most of his blood. He was just minutes away from death if not for the actions of fellow officers and good Samaritans who jumped in to help.
"Jonathan Nunez is a criminal and an attempted cop-killer, whose actions nearly ended Officer Christopher Racioppo's life, causing immeasurable harm to him and his family," Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association President Noel DiGerolamo said. "Nunez deserves to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We have faith justice will be served when the court reaches a verdict and takes the necessary action ensuring Nunez is held accountable for his actions."
Racciopo, 31, is a three-year veteran of the force. His pregnant fiancée is an ICU nurse at Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was treated.
"I'm grateful he's coming home, thank you," Brittany Cunningham said.
Racioppo still has months of intense physical therapy ahead of him,
Nunez is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and DWI.
