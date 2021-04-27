Traffic

NYPD officer struck and killed on Long Island Expressway in Queens

EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD officer struck, killed by suspected drunk driver

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- An NYPD officer has died after being struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash in Queens, and an alleged drunk driver is in police custody.

The officer is identified as Anastasios Tsakos, assigned to Highway 3.

He was a 14-year veteran of the NYPD, father of two children, a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

Officer Tsakos was struck on the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway near Francis Lewis Boulevard just before 2 a.m. this morning.

He was directing traffic following a prior crash that happened on the eastbound Long Island Expressway ramp to the Clearview Expressway, just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.



Three people were injured in that crash, one critically.

As Tsakos was directing traffic near the scene, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The officer was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Police launched a search for the driver, and one woman was later taken into custody nearby, along the Horace Harding Expressway.

She is identified as a 32-year-old woman from Hempstead, Nassau County.

She is facing charges including vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

WATCH: Raw video of the crash scene
EMBED More News Videos

The officer was struck on the eastbound lanes near Francis Lewis Boulevard just before 2 a.m. this morning.


The eastbound Long Island Expressway was closed at Exit 26 - Francis Lewis Boulevard.

The Horace Harding Expressway, which serves as the LIE service road, was also closed.



ALSO READ | Disturbing details revealed after DOC captain charged in inmate's suicide
EMBED More News Videos

Rebecca Hillman is charged in the suicide of Ryan Wilson, who died after Hillman allegedly left him alone and unaided for 15 minutes despite being aware he was hanging himself.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york cityqueensfresh meadowsofficer injurednypdofficer killedtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing details revealed after DOC captain charged in inmate's suicide
'They're the scum of the earth,' says grandma scammed out of $9K
NY high school student killed in crash; Teen driver allegedly drunk
Sources: Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday
NY loses Congressional seat by smallest margin ever
Pa. student's Snapchat profanity leads to Supreme Court case
AccuWeather: Milder mix
Show More
Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers
Man intentionally set his house on fire with roommates inside: Police
Scammers target job seekers during pandemic
20-year-old man sitting in car shot, killed in NYC
17-year-old arrested with loaded handgun at NJ mall: Police
More TOP STORIES News