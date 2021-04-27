NYPD officer struck and killed on Long Island Expressway in Queens

The officer is identified as Anastasios Tsakos, assigned to Highway 3.
He was a 14-year veteran of the NYPD, father of two children, a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.
Officer Tsakos was struck on the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway near Francis Lewis Boulevard just before 2 a.m. this morning.
He was directing traffic following a prior crash that happened on the eastbound Long Island Expressway ramp to the Clearview Expressway, just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Three people were injured in that crash, one critically.
As Tsakos was directing traffic near the scene, he was struck by a passing vehicle.
The officer was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.
Police launched a search for the driver, and one woman was later taken into custody nearby, along the Horace Harding Expressway.
She is identified as a 32-year-old woman from Hempstead, Nassau County.
She is facing charges including vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
The eastbound Long Island Expressway was closed at Exit 26 - Francis Lewis Boulevard.
The Horace Harding Expressway, which serves as the LIE service road, was also closed.
