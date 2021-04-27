Family, neighbors mourn loss of NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos

Officer Anastasios Tsakos remembered by neighbors

EAST NORTHPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- The Tsakos family had moved to this East Northport neighborhood last summer.

Neighbors say 43-year-old NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, or "Tasso" as they lovingly called him, was blending in beautifully to the neighborhood. They say he was the type of person that you thought to yourself, he is going to be one of our great neighbors.

"Family man, friendly as can be and the most hardworking person you'd ever want to meet," said Moyra Bletsch, Tsakos' neighbor.

Neighbors of Officer Tsakos can go on and on about how good of a person he was.

"We had been quarantined a couple of months ago, the whole family, and he just called us, whatever we needed. He would drop off food for us. His wife cooked us soup," said Rosemarie Giacalone, Tsakos' neighbor.

They woke up Tuesday morning to the news that the officer had been killed overnight. He was struck by a passing vehicle while diverting traffic from a previous fatal crash on the Long Island Expressway in Queens, and an alleged drunk driver is in custody.

"I just can't believe it. It's shocking. I've been crying ever since I heard," said Ruth Mandera, neighbor.

Eyewitness News spoke with Tsakos's younger brother by phone as he was getting ready to fly from North Carolina to Long Island.

"He didn't deserve this. He just bought a house. He was doing good. Everything was cut short. That's it," said Teddy Tsakos, brother.

Officer Tsakos leaves behind his wife and two small children. A 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

"It's beyond heartbreaking. It's a nightmare," a neighbor said.

