Warning issued over sale of illegal substances pressed to look like prescription pills

By Eyewitness News
HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities on Long Island issues an urgent public safety announcement on Sunday, warning residents about the sale of illicit substances pressed to look like prescription pills.

It includes an emerging trend of methamphetamine pressed into pills and marketed as Adderall.

Also observed over the past several years is fentanyl pressed and marketed as pills like oxycodone.



Suffolk County Attorney Timothy Sini says the alarming trend is putting users' lives at risk. He released a statement saying,

"Any time a substance is branded for illicit sale as something other than what it is, it poses severe safety risks. The unintended ingestion of meth or fentanyl to an unsuspecting user can easily be fatal, which is why we're sounding the alarm and letting residents know that these pills are already in circulation in our area."

Three alleged drug dealers peddling these types of pills were arrested in the last four days. Authorities say they will prosecute anyone selling the pills to the fullest extent of the law - including homicide charges if the pills lead to a fatal overdose.

ALSO READ | 'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
EMBED More News Videos

Ronald DeFeo Jr. was convicted of killing his entire family inside their Amityville home in 1974.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hauppaugesuffolk countyillegal drugsfentanylprescription drugsoxycodonewarningdrugs
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother: Headmaster made Black son kneel during apology
Pharmacies now vaccinating people with underlying conditions in NYC
Man charged with assaulting 2 passengers on NJ-Miami flight
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
COVID Updates: Miami Beach sets new curfew after spring break crowds, fights
68-year-old punched in head in unprovoked subway attack
Uber passenger refuses to wear mask, slashes partition, and robs driver
Show More
State documents reveal second wave of New York nursing home deaths
66-year-old Asian man attacked in unprovoked assault; rallies held
Loyola Chicago upsets Illinois in 2nd round of NCAA tournament
Flames shoot from windows of Manhattan building
Good Samaritan attacked trying to stop teens from harassing Asian American laundromat owner
More TOP STORIES News