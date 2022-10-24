Authorities make 41 arrests in Essex County warrant sweep

Authorities in New Jersey say 41 violent fugitives are off the streets as a result of a warrant sweep called Operation Essex.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey say 41 violent fugitives are off the streets as a result of a warrant sweep called Operation Essex.

"This was no small effort," said Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

"It will not only take them off (the streets) and stop other crimes from being committed by them, it also sends a message to the streets as well that you can run but you can't hide... that you need to turn yourselves in and to avoid having someone knock at the door and arrest you."

The fugitives were arrested for felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession.

The sweep was conducted jointly with the Essex County Sheriff's Department and the Newark Police Department.

