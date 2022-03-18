Man stabbed in head in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village

The victim was attacked on the north side of Washington Square Park just before 2:30 a.m.
"I've always thought after 12 a.m., kind of move out of there," an eyewitness said. "I've never seen anything that sort of scary happen, so that kind of makes you think."
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
Two people were spotted fleeing the scene.
So far no arrests have been made.
